In addition to the weekly winners pictured, 10 honorable mention winners will receive a coupon for one free Happy Day Restaurant combo meal at Arby’s or Taco Time; and, from Coleman Oil, one free regular ($5.50) car wash. The honorable mention winners are:

Miriam Ames: Lewiston

Dan Caldwell: Lewiston

Hazel Christiansen: Lewiston

Mike Epstein: Clarkston

Dalton Hart: Lapwai

Shauna Hasenoehrl: Cottonwood

Amber Hudson: Lewiston

Lori Miesen: Asotin

Nancy Orton: Lewiston

Sarah Werner: Clarkston

Look for the Week 2 contest winners in next week’s Sunday AM section. The last day to enter the 2021 SnapShoot is July 24. Complete rules and instructions on how to enter may be found online at bit.ly/snapshoot2021.

Tags