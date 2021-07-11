In addition to the weekly winners pictured, 10 honorable mention winners will receive a coupon for one free Happy Day Restaurant combo meal at Arby’s or Taco Time; and, from Coleman Oil, one free regular ($5.50) car wash. The honorable mention winners are:
Miriam Ames: Lewiston
Dan Caldwell: Lewiston
Hazel Christiansen: Lewiston
Mike Epstein: Clarkston
Dalton Hart: Lapwai
Shauna Hasenoehrl: Cottonwood
Amber Hudson: Lewiston
Lori Miesen: Asotin
Nancy Orton: Lewiston
Sarah Werner: Clarkston
Look for the Week 2 contest winners in next week’s Sunday AM section. The last day to enter the 2021 SnapShoot is July 24. Complete rules and instructions on how to enter may be found online at bit.ly/snapshoot2021.