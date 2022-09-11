Instagram for children is a bad idea

Have them make some crafts or go outdoors to play but don’t provide Instagram for your children.

 Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

This is the week I move to the top of the leader board in a Fitbit competition. This is exciting because when you are of a “certain age,” others begin to count you out, and there’s nothing like being counted in. Especially if the “in” is in first place.

As you probably know, a Fitbit is like an ankle monitor for your wrist. It doesn’t track the places you go; it tracks how many steps you take to get to the places you go.

Tags

Recommended for you