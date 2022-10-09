Christopher Bethell is an award-winning photographer whose work has been featured in the British Journal of Photography, Buzzfeed, The Telegraph, The Guardian and VICE.
Born in Stockport, England, Bethell is a dual-national American-English citizen. His grandmother, Grace, moved to Boston from Ireland in her 20s, where she fell in love with his grandfather, Joseph “Joey” Leo O’Donnell.
Bethell never met his grandfather, but he grew up fantasizing about the man and the country he lived in based on photos and other family mementos.
In 2015, Bethell took a road trip across America to visit the places in his grandfather’s story. He’d once believed Joey was a jazz musician who toured the country, started a family and died a premature death in Las Vegas. He discovered that was only partly true.
O’Donnell died in 1989 at age 48, and his grave is in Clarkston’s Vineland Cemetery. He lived with Frances and Jake Stone, who he had met while working at a casino in Reno, Nev.
In 2018 Bethell, 33, arrived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from London, camera in hand. He wanted to understand what drew his grandfather to the West and what kept him here.
Now, he’s back again to continue the project. He’s searching for anyone who remembers his grandfather. He’s also looking to meet people interested in his project who could show him what life is like in the valley. He wants to learn about the community, its history, businesses, religious underpinnings, social life and recreation. He wants to understand what Lewiston-Clarkston means to its people.
Over the next few weeks he’ll document his visit through the lens of his camera and diaristic entries. While he’s here, The Lewiston Tribune will feature his work as an outsider’s perspective on the region.
Bethell is spending a month in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. If you think you might know his grandfather, Joseph “Joey” Leo O’Donnell, or you would like to reach out to him, he may be contacted at christopherbethell@gmail.com.