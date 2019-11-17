MOSCOW — Isabelle Monk and Kaylee Flodin, both of Genesee, each won their divisions in the Make It with Wool contest held on the Universityof Idaho campus here Nov. 9.
Monk won the junior division (ages 13-16) with her hooded 100 percent wool coat, and a long-sleeve fitted top and leggings made of 88 percent wool and 12 percent spandex. She is a freshman at Genesee High School.
Flodin won the senior division (ages 17-24) with her 100 percent wool dress. She is a freshman at the UI.
Participants were scored on modeling, fit and interview questions. The awards were announced following a fashion show. This is the second year each has entered the contest. For their wins, each received yardage of Pendleton wool, Rowenta hand steamers and zippered wool caddy bags. Each also was awarded trips (airfare, lodging and meals) to represent Idaho at the national contest in Scottsdale, Ariz., in January.
The state contest is sponsored by the Idaho Wool Growers Association.