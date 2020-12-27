Walt Disney World is now giving extra theme park days in new promo
Walt Disney World is running a special promotion for visitors starting at the beginning of January. Guests who sign up to stay at a Walt Disney World resort for four nights with a three-day park pass package at a nondiscounted rate will receive two additional days of theme park tickets for free.
Travel advisers and guests can start booking this promotion starting Jan. 5, and travel can begin as early as Jan. 8. This special offer is valid for most nights until Sept. 25. The five-day theme park tickets included in this deal must be used within eight days of the guest’s hotel check-in.
The additional theme park tickets allow guests more time to enjoy their favorite rides and attractions. Plan your visit around one of the celebrated festivals at EPCOT such as the International Festival of the Arts or take a couple of days to really explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
And with Walt Disney World resorts available for every budget, it’s easy to find a fun hotel that keeps you close to the parks.
It’s important to keep in mind, however, that Walt Disney World is still operating with enhanced health and safety protocols in mind. This means guests need to have a Park Pass reservation in addition to their theme park ticket. Park Hopping is set to return to the parks on Jan. 1, but this is subject to change.
Hawaii reduces the length of quarantine for travelers
Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed a new emergency proclamation shortening the amount of time travelers must quarantine when visiting the Islands.
The new order changes the number of days from 14 to 10, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation. The order took effect Dec. 17.
“A 10-day self-quarantine period allows us to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community while balancing the need to address the mental and emotional health issues caused by isolation, to improve compliance, and to lessen the economic hardship for those unable to return to work. We will continue to assess the situation and make decisions based on evidence and the advice of our health experts,” said Ige.
The 17th emergency proclamation will be in effect until Feb. 14 which is 60 days from the date of the governor’s signature.
Travel to Hawaii resumed in October, and visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test to travel to the islands without a quarantine for most islands with the exception of Kauai.
