Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 2 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
4. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)
5. “The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
6. “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
8. “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)
9. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
10. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Feeding the Soul” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)
3. “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)
4. “The High 5 Habit” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)
5. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
6. “Trisha’s Kitchen” by Trisha Yearwood (Mariner)
7. “Unrequited Infatuations” by Stevie Van Zandt (Hachette)
8. “No Cure for Being Human” by Kate Bowler (Random House)
9. “Crazy Faith” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)
10. “The Baseball 100” by Jon Posnanski (Avid Reader)
Audiobooks
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com, as of Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
2. “The Sandman” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, Michael Sheen, and full cast (Audible Originals)
3. “The Sandman: Act II” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Michael Sheen, Andy Serkis, Emma Corrin, Brian Cox, Kat Dennings, John Lithgow, Jeffrey Wright, David Tennant, Rege-Jean Page, and Bill Nighy, and full cast (Audible Originals)
4. “The Fellowship of the Ring” by J. R. R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)
5. “The Two Towers” by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)
6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks, narrated by Mela Lee and Will Collyer (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Return of the King” by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)
8. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)
9. “Don’t Look Now” by Mary Burton, narrated by Hillary Huber, Alan Carlson, Kirt Graves, Heather Firth, Zara Eden, and Joyce Oben (Brilliance Audio)
10. “He Who Fights with Monsters: A LitRPG Adventure” by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “The High 5 Habit” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions, Inc.)
2. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” by Tabitha Brown, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe, narrated by Anderson Cooper (HarperAudio)
6. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
7. “The 5 Second Rule” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions, Inc.)
8. “Courage Is Calling” by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
9. “Indistractable” by Nir Eyal and Julie Li, narrated by Nir Eyal (Audible Studios)
10. “A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century” by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein, narrated by the authors (Penguin Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “My Universe,” Coldplay x BTS
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
4. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
5. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
6. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
9. “Knife Talk,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
3. “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” Jameson Rodgers featuring Luke Combs
4. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
5. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
6. “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” Lee Brice
7. “Things A Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson
8. “I Was On A Boat That Day,” Old Dominion
9. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
10. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
3. “Cold Heart,” Elton John and Dua Lipa
4. “My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS
5. “Love Back,” Why Don’t We
6. “America,” Tom MacDonald
7. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
8. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
9. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
10. “Beggin,” Måneskin
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 30 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
2. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake with Future and Young Thug
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
4. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage featuring Project Pat
5. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
6. “Thats What I Want,” Lil Nas X
7. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Fair Trade,” Drake with Travis Scott
9. “Family Ties, Baby Keen with Kendrick Lamar
10. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 27 according to the Associated Press.
1. “F9: The Fast Saga”
2. “The Forever Purge”
3. “Black Widow” (2020)
4. “The Boss Baby: Family Business”
5. “Cruella”
6. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
7. “Wrath of Man”
8. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”
9. “The Survivalist”
10. “Peter Rabbit 2”