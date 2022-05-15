Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 7 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “Book of Night” by Holly Black (Tor)
4. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “The Homewreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
6. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (Putnam)
8. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
4. “This Will Not Pass” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Outdoor Kids in an Inside World” by Steven Rinella (Random House)
6. “Build” by Tony Fadel (Harper Business)
7. “The Palace Papers” by Tina Brown (Crown)
8. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
10. “Speak” by Tunde Oyeneyin (Avid Reader)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of May 6 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Ruthless Rival” by L.J. Shen, narrated by Stella Bloom and Joe Arden (Brilliance Audio)
2. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
3. “The Miranda Obsession” by Jen Silverman, performed by Rachel Brosnahan, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Morgan Spector, Harry Lloyd, Milo Ventimiglia and full cast (Audible Originals)
4. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, narrated by January LaVoy (Little, Brown & Company)
5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)
7. “One of Us Is Dead” by Jeneva Rose, narrated by Andi Arndt, Hillary Huber, Elizabeth Evans, Brittany Pressley and Cassandra Campbell (Blackstone Publishing)
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
9. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
10. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “This Will Not Pass” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, narrated by Dennis Boutsikaris (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Macmillan Audio)
5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. “The War on the West” by Douglas Murray, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
8. “The War of Art” by Steven Pressfield, narrated by the author (Black Irish Entertainment LLC)
9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
10. “River of Time” by Naomi Judd and Marcia Wilkie, narrated by Naomi Judd and Carolyn Cook (Hachette Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
4. “Puffin On Zootiez,” Future
5. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
6. “Big Energy,” Latto
7. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons X JID
8. “712PM,” Future
9. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
10. “I’m Dat N----,” Future
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
3. “AA,” Walker Hayes
4. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
5. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
6. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
7. “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
8. “If I Was A Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert
9. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
10. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
2. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
3. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
4. “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
5. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
6. “Whiskey On You,” Nate Smith
7. “Hold My Hand” (Music From The Motion Picture “Top Gun: Maverick”), Lady GaGa
8. “AA,” Walker Hayes
9. “This Love” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
10. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 5 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “Wait For U,” Future, featuring Drake and Tems
4. “Puffin on Zootiez,” Future
5. “I’m on One,” Future featuring Drake
6. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
7. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
8. “712PM,” Future
9. “I’m Dat N----,” Future
10. “Keep it Burnin,” Future and Ye
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 2 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Blacklight,” Universal
2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony
3. “Moonfall,” Lionsgate
4. “Black Site” (2022), Redbox Entertainment
5. “Sing 2,” Universal
6. “Jackass Forever,” Paramount
7. “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” Paramount
8. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
9. “Marry Me” (2022), Universal
10. “The Outfit,” Universal