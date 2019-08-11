Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 3 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
4. “Dark Age” by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)
5. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
6. “Labyrinth” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)
7. “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
8. “Chances Are ...” by Richard Russo (Knopf)
9. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin)
10. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
5. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts” by Brene Brown (Random House)
7. “A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons” by Ben Folds (Ballantine)
8. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way: Finding Unexpected Strength When Disappointments Leave You Shattered” by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)
9. “Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself” by William W. Li (Grand Central)
10. “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Reg-nery)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
3. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
5. “Talk,” Khalid
6. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
7. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
8. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
9. “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
10. “Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
COUNTRY
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
3. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
4. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
6. “All To Myself,” Dan and Shay
7. “Rearview Town,” Jason Aldean
8. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” Justin Moore
9. “Rumor,” Lee Brice
10. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fear Inoculum,” Tool
2. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
3. “Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
4. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
5. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
7. “Sober,” Tool
8. “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House
9. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
10. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 1 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
2. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes
3. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
4. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
5. “Money In The Grave,” Drake featuring Rick Ross
6. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
7. “Sunflower,” Post Malone
8. “Beautiful People,” Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
9. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
10. “Hot Shower,” Chance the Rapper
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 29 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Long Shot,” Lionsgate
2. “The Intruder” (2019), Sony
3. “Shazam!” Warner
4. “Alita: Battle Angel,” Fox
5. “Hellboy” (2019), Lionsgate
6. “UglyDolls,” Universal
7. “Breakthrough” (2019), Fox
8. “Pet Sematary” (2019), Paramount
9. “Little,” Universal
10. “Dumbo” (2019), Disney