Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 9 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner
3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
7. “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
10. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
3. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)
4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “Incomparable” by Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Gallery)
6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)
7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
8. “The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen (Little, Brown)
9. “The Lincoln Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
10. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
2. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
5. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
6. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
7. “Pain 1993,” Drake featuring Playboi Carti
8. “Circles,” Post Malone
9. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
10. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
5. “Does To Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
6. “Beer Can’t Fix,” Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi
7. “After A Few,” Travis Denning
8. “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
9. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
10. “Six Feet Apart,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Stuck with U,” Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
2. “Gooba,” 6ix9ine
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Savage Remix,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
6. “Six Feet Apart,” Luke Combs
7. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
8. “Memories,” Maroon 5
9. “I Called Mama,” Tim McGraw
10. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 7 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “The Scotts,” the Scotts
2. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
3. “Pain 1993,” Drake with Playboi Carti
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Savage Remix,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
6. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
9. “Righteous,” Juice Wrld
10. “Chicago Freestyle,” Drake featuring Giveon
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 4 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Bloodshot,” Sony
2. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Paramount
3. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
4. “Gretel & Hansel,” Warner
5. “I Still Believe,” Lionsgate
6. “The Gentlemen,” Universal
7. “Dolittle,” Universal
8. “Arkansas,” Lionsgate
9. “Like a Boss,” Paramount
10. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Sony