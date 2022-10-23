Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 15 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 3” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille (Scribner)
5. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
6. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
7. “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
8. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Medical Medium Brain Saver” by Anthony William (Hay House)
4. “Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses & Recipes” by Anthony William (Hay House)
5. “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
6. “Up Close and All In” by John Mack (Simon Element)
7. “The World of the End” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)
8. “Live Wire” by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street)
9. “Lighter” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)
10. “The Book of Boundaries” by Melissa Urban (Dial)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci, narrated by Kyf Brewer and Orlagh Cassidy (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “The Method” by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
6. “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille, narrated by Scott Brick (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. “The Sandman: Act III” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)
8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
10. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
5. “I Choose Darkness” by Jenny Lawson, narrated by the author (Amazon Original Stories)
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. “Discipline Is Destiny” by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
2. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
7. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and dazy
8. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
9. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
10. “Vegas,” Doja Cat
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
4. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
5. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
6. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
7. “Thank God,” Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown
8. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Forever,” Lil Baby featuring Fridayy
2. “California Breeze,” Lil Baby
3. “Real Spill,” Lil Baby
4. “Pop Out,” Lil Baby and Nardo Wick
5. “Never Hating,” Lil Baby and Young Thug
6. “In A Minute,” Lil Baby
7. “Heyy,” Lil Baby
8. “Stand On It,” Lil Baby
9. “Not Finished” Lil Baby
10. “Perfect Timing,” Lil Baby
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 13 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
2. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
5. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
6. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
7. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
8. “Under The Influence,” Chris Brown
9. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
10. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 10 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Beast” (2022), Universal
2. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” Screen Media
3. “DC League of Super-Pets,” Warner
4. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel Studios
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Sony
6. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Universal
7. “Bandit” (2022), Redbox
8. “Elvis” (2022), Warner
9. “Jurassic World Dominion,” Universal
10. “Wire Room,” Lionsgate