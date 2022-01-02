Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 25 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. “Wish You Were Here’ by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
7. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
8. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
2. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
4. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
5. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
6. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
7. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
8. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)
9. “All American Christmas” by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)
10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “American Girl” by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)
2. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)
3. “The Last Wish” by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)
4. “The Widow” by K.L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)
5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author (Random House Audio)
7. “The One Night” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Laurie West (Brilliance Audio)
8. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)
9. “There’s Something About Merry” by Codi Hall, performed by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels (Audible Originals)
10. “The Eye of the World” by Robert Jordan, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
6. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
7. “Migraine” by Maria Konnikova, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
9. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)
10. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson and Norman Doidge, MD — foreword, narrated by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
4. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
5. “Easy On Me,” Adele
6. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
7. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
8. “Feliz Navidad,” Jose Feliciano
9. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
10. “Sleigh Ride,” The Ronettes
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
3. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
4. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
5. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
6. “Pick Out A Christmas Tree,” Dan and Shay
7. “Whiskey And Rain,” Michael Ray
8. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
9. “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
10. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Christmas Tree,” V
2. “Christmas Tree” (Inst.), V
3. “abcdefu,” Gayle
4. “Easy On Me,” Adele
5. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
6. “Broadway Girls,” Lil Durk featuring Morgan Wallen
7. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
8. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Bea
9. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 23 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
2. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
3. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
4. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams
5. “White Christmas,” Bing Crosby, Ken Darby Singers, John Scott Trotter and His Orchestra
6. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (Single Version), Burl Ives
7. “Broadway Girls,” Lil Durk featuring Morgan Wallen
8. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
9. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas,” Michael Bublé
10. “Feliz Navidad,” José Feliciano
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 20 according to the Associated Press.
1. “No Time to Die,” Universal
2. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
3. “The Last Duel,” 20th Century
4. “Cry Macho,” Warner
5. “Dangerous” (2021), Lionsgate
6. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Disney
7. “Fortress,” Lionsgate
8. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
9. “Jungle Cruise,” Disney
10. “CopShop,” Universal