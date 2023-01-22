Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 14 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
2. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
4. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
5. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. “One: Simple One-Pan Wonders” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)
4. “The Good Life” by Marc Schulz and Robert J. Waldinger (Simon & Schuster)
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
6. “The Galveston Diet” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)
7. “The Nazi Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
8. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
9. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)
10. “Go-to Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)
3. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
7. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo, narrated by Lauren Fortgang and Michael David Axtell (Macmillan Audio)
8. “Hide” by Tracy Clark, narrated by Chanté McCormick (Brilliance Audio)
9. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)
4. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
8. “The End of the World Is Just the Beginning” by Peter Zeihan, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. “The Good Life” by Robert Waldinger, MD and Marc Schulz, PhD, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
4. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “Die For You,” The Weeknd
7. “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
8. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
9. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
10. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
COUNTRY
1. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
2. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
4. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
5. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
8. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
9. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
10. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
4. “Snooze,” SZA
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “Superhero (Heroes & Villians) Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown
7. “Nobody Gets Me,” SZA
8. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
9. “Low,” SZA
10. “Bebe Dame,” Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 12 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Kill Bill,” SZA
2. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
3. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
4. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
5. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
6. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
7. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
8. “La Jumpa,” Arcángel and Bad Bunny
9. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
10. “Until I Found You” (Em Beihold Version), Stephen Sanchez with Em Beihold
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 9 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Black Adam,” Warner
2. “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal
3. “Prey for the Devil,” Lionsgate
4. “The Estate” (2022), Universal
5. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
6. “The Woman King,” Sony
7. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Sony
8. “On the Line,” Paramount
9. “Smile,” Paramount
10. “Paradise City,” Lionsgate