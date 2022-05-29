Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 21 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “In the Blood,” Jack Carr, Atria/Bestler
2. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, Little, Brown
3. “This Time Tomorrow,” Emma Straub, Riverhead
4. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci, Grand Central
5. “Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson, Little, Brown
6. “The Summer Place,” Jennifer Weiner, Atria
7. “Something Wilder,” Christina Lauren, Gallery
8. “Book of Night,” Holly Black, Tor
9. “The Island,” Adrian McKinty, Little, Brown
10. “The Paris Apartment,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Office BFFs,” Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Dey Street
2. “Mordenkainen Presents,” Wizards of the Coast
3. “Endure,” Cameron Hanes, St. Martin’s
4. “Killing the Killers,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s
5. “Phil,” Alan Shipnuck, Avid Reader
6. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis, HarperOne
7. “River of the Gods,” Candice Millard, Doubleday
8. “Why I Stand,” Jonathan Isaac, DW
9. “Atlas of the Heart,” Brené Brown, Random House
10. “Created Equal,” Ben Carson, Center Street
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of May 20 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Ruthless Rival” by L.J. Shen, narrated by Stella Bloom and Joe Arden (Brilliance Audio)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
4. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Helen Duff (Dreamscape Media, LLC)
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
7. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
8. “Star Wars: Brotherhood” by Mike Chen, narrated by Jonathan Davis (Random House Audio)
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, David Goggins, Adam Skolnick Lioncrest Publishing
5. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
6. “Living Untethered” by Michael A. Singer, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)
7. “Mythos” by Stephen Fry, narrated by Stephen Fry (Chronicle Books)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “A Sacred Oath” by Mark T. Esper, narrated by Joe Knezevich (HarperAudio)
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “N95,” Kendrick Lamar
4. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
5. “Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar, Blxst and Amanda Reifer
6. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Silent Hill,” Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black
8. “United In Grief,” Kendrick Lamar
9. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
10. “Big Energy,” Latto
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
4. “AA,” Walker Hayes
5. “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
6. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
8. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
9. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
10. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “One Day Tonight,” Noah Thompson
2. “Red Bird,” HunterGirl
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
5. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
6. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
7. “Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
8. “AA,” Walker Hayes
9. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
10. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 19 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
2. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
5. “Después de la Playa,” Bad Bunny
6. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
7. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
8. “Party,” Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro
9. “Dua Lipa,” Jack Harlow
10. “Un Ratito,” Bad Bunny
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 16 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Uncharted,” Sony
2. “Dog” (2022), Warner
3. “Infinite,” Paramount
4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony
5. “Blacklight,” Universal
6. “Vendetta” (2022), Redbox Entertainment
7. “Moonfall,” Lionsgate
8. “Sing 2,” Universal
9. “Panama,” Paramount
10. “Black Site” (2022), Redbox Entertainment