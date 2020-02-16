Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 8 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
3. “Crooked River” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
5. “Snug” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)
6. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little. Brown)
7. “The Museum of Desire” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
8. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
9. “The Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
10. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
2. “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin)
3. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
4. “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)
5. “Chasing Vines” by Beth Moore (Tyndale Momentum)
6. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
7. “Dangerous Prayers” by Craig Groeschel
8. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. “Leadership Is Language” by L. David Marquet (Portfolio)
10. “It Takes What It Takes” by Trevor Moawad (HarperOne)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. “Memories,” Maroon 5
5. “Dance Monkey,” Tones And I
6. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
7. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
8. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
9. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
10. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
3. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
4. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
5. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
6. “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi
7. “Homesick,” Kane Brown
8. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
9. “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
10. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Lose Yourself,” Eminem
2. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
3. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
4. “Get Ready,” Pitbull featuring Blake Shelton
5. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
6. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
7. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
8. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
9. “Memories,” Maroon 5
10. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 6 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
3. “Godzilla,” Eminem featuring Juice WRLD
4. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
5. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
6. “Falling,” Trevor Daniel
7. “Circles,” Post Malone
8. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
9. “Suicidal,” YNW Melly
10. “High Fashion,” Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 3 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Playing with Fire,” Paramount
2. “Terminator: Dark Fate,” Paramount
3. “Doctor Sleep,” Warner
4. “Joker,” Warner
5. “Gemini Man,” Paramount
6. “Zombieland: Double Tap,” Sony
7. “Harriet,” Universal
8. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Disney
9. “The Addams Family” (2019), Universal
10. “Last Christmas,” Universal