Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 13 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Heat 2” by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner (William Morrow)
2. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
4. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
6. “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
7. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)
8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Unlock Your Potential” by Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)
3. “Path Lit by Lightning” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards” by Jim Lee, Edward Piskor and Bob Budiansky (Abrams)
5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
6. “Swerve or Die” by Kyle Petty and Ellis Henican (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “Life on the Mississippi” by Rinker Buck (Avid Reader)
8. “The Destructionists” by Dana Milbank (Doubleday)
9. “The Return” by Dick Morris (Humanix)
10. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister, narrated by Lesley Sharp (HarperAudio)
6. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
7. “The Sandman” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, Michael Sheen, and full cast (Audible Originals)
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
9. “The Big Dark Sky” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Fajer Al-Kaisi (Brilliance Audio)
10. “The Brighter the Light” by Mary Ellen Taylor, narrated by Megan Tusing (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
6. “How to Say It: Words That Make a Difference” by Allison Friederichs Atkison and The Great Courses, narrated by Allison Friederichs Atkison (Audible Originals)
7. “The Extended Mind” by Annie Murphy Paul, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
8. “The Road to Redunktion” by Tenacious D, performed by the authors (Audible Originals)
9. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Break My Soul,” Beyonce
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
5. “Staying Alive,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby
6. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
7. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
8. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and Dazy
9. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
10. “Bad Decisions,” Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg
COUNTRY
1. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
2. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
6. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
7. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi
10. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Alone,” Rod Wave
2. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
3. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
4. “Yungen,” Rod Wave featuring Jack Harlow
5. “Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
7. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
8. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake, featuring 21 Savage
9. “Sweet Little Lies,” Rod Wave
10. “Never Get Over Me,” Rod Wave
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 11 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
4. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
5. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 Remaster), Kate Bush
6. “Despecha,” Rosalia
7. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
8. “Glimpse of Us,” Joji
9. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
10. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 8 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Paramount
2. “The Lost City,” Paramount
3. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Marvel Studios
4. “Gone in the Night,” Redbox
5. “Last Seen Alive,” Redbox
6. “The Bad Guys,” Universal
7. “Code Named Banshee,” Screen Media
8. “Morbius,” Sony
9. “Memory” (2022), Universal
10. “Dog” (2022), Warner