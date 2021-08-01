Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 24 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Atria)
2. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
8. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
10. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
3. “Landslide” by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)
4. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside)
5. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
6. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “What Happened to You?” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron/Oprah)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
10. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election” by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Butter,” BTS
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Stay,” The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
5. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Permission To Dance,” BTS
8. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
9. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
3. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
4. “Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell
5. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
6. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
7. “Blame It On You,” Jason Aldean
8. “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” Chase Rice featuring Florida Georgia Line
9. “Things A Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson
10. “Settling Down,” Miranda Lambert
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
3. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
4. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
5. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
7. “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” Otis Redding
8. “Suga Suga,” Baby Bash
9. “Leave Before You Love Me,” Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
10. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 22 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
4. “Ain’t S---,” Doja Cat
5. “Beggin’,” Måneskin
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Motley Crew,” Post Malone
9. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Traitor,” Olivia Rodrigo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 19 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Wrath of Man”
2. “Spiral”
3. “Mortal Kombat” (2021)
4. “Out of Death”
5. “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”
6. “Nobody”
7. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
8. “The Marksman”
9. “Held”
10. “Tom & Jerry”