Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 13 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb
3. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
6. “The Russian” by Patterson/Born
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab
8. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
9. “In Love & Pajamas” by Catana Chetwynd
10. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta
2. “Walk in My Combat Boots” by Patterson/Eversmann
3. “Think Again” by Adam Grant
4. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
6. “Four Hundred Souls” by Kendi/Blain
7. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
10. “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Up,” Cardi B
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
5. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
7. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
8. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
9. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
10. “What You Know Bout Love,” Pop Smoke
COUNTRY
1. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
4. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Hole In The Bottle,” Kelsea Ballerini
7. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
8. “Just The Way,” Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
9. “Beers And Sunshine,” Darius Rucker
10. “Down To One,” Luke Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Rise Up,” Andra Day
2. “Up,” Cardi B
3. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “No Diggity,” Blackstreet featuring Dr. Dre and Queen Pen
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “We Belong Together” Mariah Carey
7. “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
9. “Best Parts of Me,” Will Dempsey
10. “Minefields,” Faouzia and John Legend
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 11 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
3. “Good Days,” SZA
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Up,” Cardi B
6. “Streets,” Doja Cat
7. “Whoopty,” CJ
8. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
9. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
10. “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 8 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Greenland”
2. “Let Him Go”
3. “Freaky”
4. “Shadow in the Cloud”
5. “Breach” (2020)
6. “Come Play”
7. “The Stand-In”
8. “Honest Thief”
9. “The War with Grandpa”
10. “Monsters of Man”