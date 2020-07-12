Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 4 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
3. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)
4. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The Summer House” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
6. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
7. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
8. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
10. “Friends and Strangers” by J. Courtney Sullivan (Knopf)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
4. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
5. “Countdown 1945” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)
6. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
7. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)
8. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown)
9. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd ( WaterBrook)
10. “United States of Socialism” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
5. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
6. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
7. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
8. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
9. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
10. “We Paid,” Lil Baby and 42 Dugg
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
4. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
5. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
7. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani
8. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie & Tae
9. “Here And Now,” Kenny Chesney
10. “I Love My Country,” Florida Georgia Line
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” the Charlie Daniels Band
2. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
3. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
6. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
7. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
8. “The Game Is Over,” Evanescence
9. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
10. “Roses” (Imanbek Remix), Saint Jhn
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 2 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
2. “Whats Poppin” (Remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
3. “Party Girl,” StaySolidRocky
4. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
7. “The Scotts,” the Scotts
8. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
9. “We Paid,” Lil Baby featuring 42 Dugg
10. “Savage Love” (Laxed — Siren Beat), Jawsh 685
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 29 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Force of Nature,” Lionsgate
2. “Becky,” Redbox Entertainment
3. “The Hunt,” Universal
4. “The Invisible Man,” Universal
5. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
6. “Bloodshot,” Sony
7. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Paramount
8. “The Call of The Wild,” Fox
9. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Sony
10. “Four Kids and It,” Lionsgate