Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 20 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
7. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb
8. “The Russian” by Patterson/Born
9. “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance
10. “Relentless” by Mark Greaney
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates
2. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson
3. “Walk in My Combat Boots” by Patterson/Eversmann
4. “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee
5. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta
6. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
7. “Winning the War in Your Mind” by Craig Groeschel
8. “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo
9. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
3. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Up,” Cardi B
6. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
7. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
8. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
9. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
10. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
COUNTRY
1. “Love Story,” Taylor Swift
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
4. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
5. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
6. “Just The Way,” Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
7. “Beers And Sunshine,” Darius Rucker
8. “Down To One,” Luke Bryan
9. “Long Live,” Florida Georgia Line
10. “Hole In The Bottle,” Kelsea Ballerini
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Somebody Does,” Tigirlily
2. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Up,” Cardi B
4. “Agatha All Along,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White
5. “Rise Up,” Andra Day
6. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
7. “No Diggity,” Blackstreet featuring Dr. Dre and Queen Pen
8. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
9. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
10. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 18 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay
2. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Love Story,” Taylor Swift
4. “Good Days,” SZA
5. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
6. “Up,” Cardi B
7. “Streets,” Doja Cat
8. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
9. “Whoopty,” CJ
10. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 15 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Greenland”
2. “Let Him Go”
3. “Freaky”
4. “Horizon Line”
5. “Shadow in the Cloud”
6. “Breach” (2020)
7. “Come Play”
8. “The War with Grandpa”
9. “Honest Thief”
10. “The Stand-In”