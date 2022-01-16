Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 8 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
6. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star” by Claudia Gray (Del Rey)
7. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
8. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
9. “The Starless Crown” by James Rollins (Tor)
10.“Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
2. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
3. “Unthinkable” by Jamie Raskin (Harper)
4. “The Comfortable Kitchen” by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)
5. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
6. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
7. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
8. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
9. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
10.“I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Jan. 7 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “American Girl” by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)
2. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)
3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)
4. “The Widow” by K.L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)
5. “Star Wars: The Fallen Star (The High Republic)” by Claudia Gray, narrated by Marc Thompson (Random House Audio)
6. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
7. “The Housemaid” by Sarah Denzil, performed by Sophie Rundle (Audible Studios)
8. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Book 2” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)
9. “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)
10. “The Last Wish” by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F----” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “Unthinkable” by Jamie Raskin, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
7. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
8. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
9. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)
10. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
5. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
6. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
7. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
8. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
10. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
3. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
4. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
5. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
6. “Whiskey And Rain,” Michael Ray
7. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
8. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Freedom Was A Highway,” Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley
10. “To Be Loved By You,” Parker McCollum
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz
2. “abcdefu,” Gayle
3. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
4. “What’s Up?” 4 Non Blondes
5. “Easy On Me,” Adele
6. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
7. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
8. “When I’m Gone,” Alesso and Katy Perry
9. “AA,” Walker Hayes
10. “Here Without You,” 3 Doors Down
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 6 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto Cast
2. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
3. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
5. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
6. “abcdefu,” Gayle
7. “Easy On Me,” Adele
8. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
9. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons with JID
10. “good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 3 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
2. “No Time to Die,” Universal
3. “The Last Duel,” 20th Century
4. “Dangerous” (2021), Lionsgate
5. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
6. “Cry Macho,” Warner
7. “American Siege,” Redbox
8. “Spencer,” Decal
9. “Jungle Cruise,” Disney
10. “Zeros and Ones,” Lionsgate