Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 24 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
4. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
5. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
6. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
9. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
10. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam (Ecco)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
2. “A Republic Under Assault: The Left’s Ongoing Attack on American Freedom” by Tom Fitton (Threshold)
3. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
5. “Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas: Have a Very Merry Movie Holiday” by Caroline McKenzie (Hearst Home)
6. “This Just Speaks to Me: Words to Live By Every Day” by Hoda Kotb (Putnam)
7. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
8. “Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence” by Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter)
9. “One Vote Away: A Brief History of the Supreme Court of the United States” by Ted Cruz (Regnery)
10. “Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Savage Love” (Laxed — Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
6. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
7. “Dynamite,” BTS
8. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
9. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
10. “Lemonade,” Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
3. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
4. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Some Girls,” Jameson Rodgers
6. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
7. “Love You Like I Used To,” Russell Dickerson
8. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
9. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
10. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
3. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
4. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
5. “Damage,” H.E.R.
6. “Bang!” AJR
7. “Dreams,” Fleetwood Mac
8. “Mood,” 24kgoldn featuring Iann Dior
9. “The Other Guy,” Luke Combs
10. “Dynamite,” BTS
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 22 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
4. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
5. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
6. “What You Know Bout Love,” Pop Smoke
7. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
8. “Lonely,” Justin Bieber with Benny Blanco
9. “Dreams” (2004 Remaster), Fleetwood Mac
10. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 19 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Vanished,” Paramount
2. “The Doorman” (2020), Lionsgate
3. “The Owners,” RLJ Entertainment
4. “Ava,” Redbox Entertainment
5. “The Tax Collector,” RLJ Entertainment
6. “The Silencing,” Lionsgate
7. “Scoob!” Warner
8. “Tremors: Shrieker Island,” Universal
9. “The Amityville Harvest,” Lionsgate
10. “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” Lionsgate