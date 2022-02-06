Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 30 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
2. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
6. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
8. “Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)
9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
10.“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
3. “American Muckraker” by James O’Keefe (Post Hill)
4. “How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)
5. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
6. “Enough Already” by Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)
7. “Intended Consequences” by Hemant Taneja (McGraw Hill)
8. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
9. “Unbreakable” by Jay Glazer (Dey Street)
10.“The Betrayal” of Anne Frank” by Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Jan. 28 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
2. “Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Todd Haberkorn (Brilliance Audio)
3. “American Girl” by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)
4. “The Widow” by K.L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)
5. “A Farewell to Charms” by Molly Harper, performed by Jonathan Davis and Amanda Ronconi (Audible Originals)
6. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)
7. “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)
8. “Norse Mythology” by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
9. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)
10. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, narrated by Lauren Ambrose (Random House Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
3. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer, narrated by Charles Constant (HarperAudio)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
7. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
8. “How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur, narrated by the author, Kristen Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto, Marc Evan Jackson, Jameela Jamil and Todd May (Simon & Schuster Audio)
9. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)
10. “Mastering the Skill of Reinvention” by Coach Pamela Mitchell, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “Easy On Me,” Adele
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
6. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
8. “abcdefu,” Gayle
9. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
10. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
COUNTRY
1. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
2. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
5. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
7. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
8. “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
9. “To Be Loved By You,” Parker McCollum
10. “Freedom Was A Highway,” Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
2. “Growing Old With You,” Restless Road
3. “We the People,” Kid Rock
4. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
5. “abcdefu,” Gayle
6. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
7. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
8. “AA,” Walker Hayes
9. “Easy On Me,” Adele
10. “Numb Little Bug,” Em Beihold
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 27 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “pushin P,” Gunna, Future featuring Young Thug
3. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
4. “Surface Pressure” (From “Encanto”) Jessica Darrow
5. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
6. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
8. “abcdefu,” Gayle
9. “I Love You So,” The Walters
10. “Easy On Me,” Adele
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 24 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Dune” (2021), Warner
2. “The Addams Family 2,” Universal
3. “No Time to Die,” Universal
4. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
5. “Last Night in Soho,” Universal
6. “Halloween Kills: Extended Cut,” Universal
7. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
8. “American Siege,” Redbox
9. “Antlers,” 20th Century
10. “Cry Macho,” Warner