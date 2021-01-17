Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 9 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi” by Charles Soule (Del Rey)
2. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)
7. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)
8. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
9. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Know Yourself, Know Your Money” by Rachel Cruze (Ramsey)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
5. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
6. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
8. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
9. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
10. “D&D: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything” (Wizards of the Coast)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
5. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
6. “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
9. “Bang!” AJR
10. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
3. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
4. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
5. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
6. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
7. “Champagne Night,” Lady A
8. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
9. “Hole In The Bottle,” Kelsea Ballerini
10. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Undivided,” Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard
3. “Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
4. “Wasted on You,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Bang!” AJR
6. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
7. “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
8. “2020,” Mitch Rossell
9. “Afterglow,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 7 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Good Days,” SZA
2. “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
3. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
4. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
5. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
6. “Dákiti,” Bad Bunny
7. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
8. “Whoopty,” CJ
9. “Without You,” the Kid Laroi
10. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 4 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Honest Thief,” Universal
2. “The War with Grandpa,” Universal
3. “Tenet,” Warner
4. “Love and Monsters,” Paramount
5. “The Informer,” Vertical
6. “Alone,” Magnolia
7. “Unhinged” (2020), Solstice
8. “Skylines,” Vertical
9. “Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy,” Sony
10. “Fatman,” Paramount