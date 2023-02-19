Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 11 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
3. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
4. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
5. “Secretly Yours” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)
6. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
10. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. “The Official Disney Parks Cookbook” by Pam Brandon (Disney Editions)
3. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Under the Naga Tail” by Mae Bunseng Taing (Greenleaf)
5. “Sex Talks” by Vanessa Marin (Simon Element)
6. “Never Give an Inch” by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
7. “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
8. “Love, Pamela” by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)
9. “We Over Me” by Khadeen Ellis and Devale Ellis (Rodale)
10. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Encore in Death” by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen
2. “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
6. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song
7. “Tell Her Story” by Margot Hunt, performed by Dakota Fanning, LJ Ganser, Vikas Adam, Emily Bauer, Ann Osmond, Fred Berman, Jonathan Davis and Laura Darrell
8. “Regretting You,” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo
9. “Layla,” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino
10. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon
NONFICTION
1. “Spare,” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
2. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “Finding Me,” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author
4. “The 6 Habits of Growth,” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author
5. “Never Finished,” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
6. “8 Rules of Love,” by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author
7. “If You Tell,” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---,” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
9. “Greenlights,” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “Cuff It,” Beyonce
7. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
8. “Die For You,” The Weeknd
9. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
10. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
5. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
6. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
7. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
8. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
9. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
10. “I Wrote The Book,” Morgan Wallen
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
4. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
5. “Snooze,” SZA
6. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
7. “Umbrella,” Rihanna featuring JAY Z
8. “Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake
9. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
10. “Diamonds,” Rihanna
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 9 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
4. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
7. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
8. “Yandel 150,” Yandel and Feid
9. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
10. “Escapism.” RAYE and 070 Shake
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 6 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Violent Night,” Universal
2. “Mindcage,” Liongsate
3. “Black Adam,” Warner
4. “High Heat,” Paramount
5. “Bones and All,” Warner
6. “Angry Neighbors,” Lionsgate
7. “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal
8. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
9. “The Woman King,” Sony
10. “Smile,” Paramount