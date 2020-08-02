Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 25 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor
2. “The Order” by Daniel Silva
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
5. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
6. “Axiom’s End” by Lindsay Ellis
7. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
9. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber
10. “Peace Talks” by Jim Butcher
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
2. “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro
3. “The Answer Is ...” by Alex Trebek
4. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
5. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle Dial
7. “Dungeons & Dragons: Mythic Odysseys of Theros” ( Wizards of the Coast)
8. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude
9. “Blitz” by David Horowitz
10. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
3. “Popstar,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake
4. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
5. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
6. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “Greece,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake
9. “Come & Go,” Juice Wrld & Marshmello
10. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
3. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
4. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
5. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
6. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie & Tae
7. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
8. “One Big Country Song,” LoCash
9. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
10. “I Love My Country,” Florida Georgia Line
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
2. “Nobody’s Love,” Maroon 5
3. “Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
4. “Savage Love,” Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
5. “Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
6. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
7. “Spring Flower,” Chuu
8. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
9. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
10. “The 1,” Taylor Swift
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 23 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Wishing Well,” Juice Wrld
2. “Come & Go,” Juice Wrld with Marshmello
3. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
4. “Popstar,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake
5. “Whats Poppin” Remix, Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
6. “Conversations,” Juice Wrld
7. “Hate The Other Side,” Juice Wrld with Marshmello and The Kid Laroi
8. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
9. “Life’s A Mess,” Juice Wrld featuring Halsey
10. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 20 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Scoob!” Warner
2. “Survive the Night,” Lionsgate
3. “Trolls World Tour,” Universal
4. “Becky,” Redbox Entertainment
5. “Force of Nature,” Lionsgate
6. “The Invisible Man,” Universal
7. “The Hunt,” Universal
8. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
9. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Sony
10. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Paramount