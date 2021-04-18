Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 10 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “The Red Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
4. “Good Company” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)
5. “First Person Singular” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)
6. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry (Viking)
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
9. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
10. “You Love Me” by Caroline Kepnes (Random House)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
2. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile (Crown)
4. “Woman Evolve” by Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)
5. “Vibrant” by Stacie Stephenson (Benbella)
6. “Finding Freedom” by Erin French (Celadon)
7. “Fault Lines” by Voddie T. Baucham (Salem)
8. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Light of Days” by Judy Batalion (William Morrow)
10. “Broken” by Jenny Lawson (Henry Holt and Co.)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
2. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
3. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. “Up,” Cardi B
5. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
10. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
COUNTRY
1. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
2. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
3. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
4. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
5. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
6. “Long Live,” Florida Georgia Line
7. “Lady,” Brett Young
8. “Momma’s House,” Dustin Lynch
9. “Somebody Like That,” Tenille Arts
10. “Hell Of A View,” Eric Church
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Montero,” Lil Nas X
2. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
3. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
4. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
5. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. “Beautiful Mistakes,” Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion
7. “Strawberry Wine,” Deana Carter
8. “Best Friend,” Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
9. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
10. “I Hope You Dance,” Lee Ann Womack
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 8 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
2. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
3. “Deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Up,” Cardi B
5. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
6. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars
9. “Telepatía,” Kali Uchis
10. “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 5 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Wonder Woman 1984,” Warner
2. “News of the World,” Universal
3. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
4. “Skyfire,” Screen Media
5. “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” Lionsgate
6. “The Seventh Day,” Redbox Entertainment
7. “Soul,” Disney
8. “Monster Hunter” (2020), Sony
9. “Greenland,” Universal
10. “Promising Young Woman,” Universal