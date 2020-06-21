Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 13 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
2. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
4. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
6. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts
7. “Tom Clancy: Firing Point” by Mike Maden
8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
9. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
10. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
4. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
5. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
6. “United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It” by Dinesh D’Souza
7. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd
8. “The Buddha and the Badass: The Secret Spiritual Art of Succeeding at Work” by Vishen Lakhiani
9. “Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America” by Stacey Abrams
10. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
5. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
7. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
8. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
9. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
10. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Does To Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
5. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
6. “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
7. “After A Few,” Travis Denning
8. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
9. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
10. “Heartless,” Diplo presents Thomas Wesley featuring Morgan Wallen
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Trollz” (Alternate Edition), 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj
2. “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” Zac Brown Band
3. “Trollz,” 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj
4. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “Trollz,” 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj
7. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
8. “Snow on tha Bluff,” J. Cole
9. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
10. “Hard to Forget,” Sam Hunt
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending June 11 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Party Girl,” StaySolidRocky
3. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
4. “The Scotts,” the Scotts
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
7. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
8. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow
9. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
10. “Savage Remix,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 8 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Hunt”
2. “The Invisible Man”
3. “The Call of The Wild”
4. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
5. “Bad Boys for Life”
6. “Sonic the Hedgehog”
7. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island”
8. “The Way Back” (2020)
9. “Bloodshot”
10. “Jumanji: The Next Level”