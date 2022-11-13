Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 5 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
3. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “No Plan B” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
8. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
9. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
10. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
2. “Surrender” by Bono (Knopf)
3. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
4. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)
5. “The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Cinema Speculation” by Quentin Tarantino (Harper)
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
9. “The Woks of Life” by Bill Leung et al. (Clarkson Potter)
10. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “The Method” by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)
5. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)
6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
7. “The Bookstore Sisters” by Alice Hoffman, narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya (Amazon Original Stories)
8. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
9. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “No Plan B” by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
2. “Surrender” by Bono, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
5. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
6. “The Trump Tapes” by Bob Woodward, narrated by Donald J. Trump and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio Originals)
7. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
8. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna
3. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
4. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
5. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
6. “Lavender Haze,” Taylor Swift
7. “Midnight Rain,” Taylor Swift
8. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
9. “Bejeweled,” Taylor Swift
10. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
4. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
5. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
6. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
7. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
8. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Half Of Me,” Thomas Rhett featuring Riley Green
10. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
2. “Major Distribution,” Drake and 21 Savage
3. “On BS” Drake and 21 Savage
4. “Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage
5. “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake
6. “Privileged Rappers,” Drake and 21 Savage
7. “Circo Loco,” Drake and 21 Savage
8. “P---- & Millions,” Drake and 21 Savage featuring Travis Scott
9. “Hours In Silence,” Drake and 21 Savage
10. “Broke Boys,” Drake and 21 Savage
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 3 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
3. “Lavender Haze,” Taylor Swift
4. “Midnight Rain,” Taylor Swift
5. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
6. “Snow On The Beach,” Taylor Swift featuring Lana Del Rey
7. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
8. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
9. “Maroon,” Taylor Swift
10. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 31 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
2. “Bullet Train,” Sony
3. “Nope,” Universal
4. “Beast” (2022), Universal
5. “Fall,” Lionsgate
6. “The System,” Vertical
7. “The Invitation” (2022), Sony
8. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” Screen Media
9. “DC League of Super-Pets,” Warner
10. “One Way,” Paramount