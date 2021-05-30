Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 22 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
4. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
5. “The Last thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
6. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green (Dutton)
2. “You Will Get through This Night” by Daniel Howell (Dey Street)
3. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “D&D: Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft” (Wizards of the Coast)
5. “Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig (Random House)
6. “Breaking the News” by Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions)
7. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
8. “Noise” by Cass Sunstein, Daniel Kahneman, and Olivier Sibony (Little Brown Spark)
9. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
10. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen (Crown)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “my.life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray
3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
5. “Amari,” J. Cole
6. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
7. “pride.is.the.devil,” J. Cole and Lil Baby
8. “95.south,” J. Cole
9. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
COUNTRY
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “Hell Of A View,” Eric Church
3. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
4. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s,” Sam Hunt
5. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
6. “Made For You,” Jake Owen
7. “Settling Down,” Miranda Lambert
8. “Nobody,” Dylan Scott
9. “Almost Maybes,” Jordan Davis
10. “Gone,” Dierks Bentley
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Butter,” Bts
2. “Butter” (Instru-mental), Bts
3. “Good 4 U ,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “23,” Chayce Beckham
5. “Hold On To Me,” Lauren Daigle
6. “Dynamite,” Bts
7. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
8. “All I Know So Far,” P!nk
9. “Imagine,” Ben Platt
10. “Run,” OneRepublic
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 20 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “my.life,” J. Cole with 21 Savage and Morray
3. “Amari,” J. Cole
4. “pride.is.the.devil,” J. Cole with Lil Baby
5. “95.south,” J. Cole
6. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. “interlude,” J. Cole
8. “Rapstar,” Polo G
9. “applying.pressure,” J. Cole
10. “100.mil‘,” J. Cole with Bas
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 17 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Tom & Jerry,” Warner
2. “The Marksman,” Universal
3. “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Disney
4. “The Little Things,” Warner
5. “Above Suspicion,” Lionsgate
6. “The Father,” Sony
7. “The Vault,” Paramount
8. “Wonder Woman 1984,” Warner
9. “Every Breath You Take,” Redbox Entertainment
10. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal