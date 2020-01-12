Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 4 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
2. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Son)
4. “Criss Cross’’ by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. “A Minute to Midnight’’ by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)
7. “The Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “Blue Moon’’ by Lee Child (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
2. “The Blue Zones Kitchen’’ by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
3. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. “Guinness World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)
5. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering ...” by Michelle Obama,’’ (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Tiny Habits” by B.J. Fogg (HMH)
7. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks’’ by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
9. “Live in Grace, Walk in Love” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)
10. “Me’’ by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Circles,” Post Malone
2. “Memories,” Maroon 5
3. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
4. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
5. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
6. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
7. “Dance Monkey,” Tones And I
8. “Highets in the Room,” Travis Scott
9. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
10. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
3. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
4. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
5. “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
6. “Ridin’ Roads,” Dustin Lynch
7. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
8. “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi
9. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
10. “Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Yummy,” Justin Bieber
2. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
3. “Memories,” Maroon 5
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
6. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
7. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
8. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
9. “Somebody Like That,” Tenille Arts
10. “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena Gomez
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan 2 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. “Bop,” DaBaby
5. “Falling,” Trevor Daniel
6. “Out West,” JACKBOYS featuring Young Thug
7. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
8. “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” Lil Uzi Vert
9. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
10. “Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott featuring ROSALIA and Lil Baby
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 30 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Rambo: Last Blood,” Lionsgate
2. “Hustlers,” Universal
3. “Abominable,” Universal
4. “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” Sony
5. “Angel Has Fallen,” Lionsgate
6. “It: Chapter Two,” Warner
7. “Primal” (2019), Lionsgate
8. “Ad Astra,” Fox
9. “Good Boys,” Universal
10. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal