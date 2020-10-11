Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 3 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Battle Ground” by Jim Butcher (Ace)
3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
4. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
5. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)
6. “Vince Flynn: Total Power” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)
7. “The Vanishing Half“ by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
8. “The Harbinger II” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
9. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)
10. “Jack” by Marilynne Robinson (FSG)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Didn’t See That Coming” by Rachel Hollis (Dey Street)
2. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow)
3. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” by Mariah Carey (Holt/Cohen)
4. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass” by Lana Del Rey (Simon & Schuster)
6. “True Comfort” by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)
7. “Killing Crazy Horse” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
9. “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)
10. “Home Style Cookery” by Matty Matheson (Abrams)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Franchise,” Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A.
2. “Dynamite,” BTS
3. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
4. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
7. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
8. “Savage Love” (Laxed — Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
9. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
10. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
3. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
4. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
5. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Some Girls,” Jameson Rodgers
7. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
8. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown
9. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
10. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Jump,” Van Halen
2. “Dreams,” Fleetwood Mac
3. “Panama,” Van Halen
4. “You Really Got Me,” Van Halen
5. “Eruption,” Van Halen
6. “Runnin’ with the Devil,” Van Halen
7. “Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
8. “Hot for Teacher,” Van Halen
9. “Savage Love,” (Laxed — Siren Beat) [BTS Remix], Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS
10. “Jamie’s Cryin’,” Van Halen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 1 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
4. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
6. “Franchise,” Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.
7. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
8. “Whats Poppin” (Remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
9. “Popstar,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake
10. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Ava,” Redbox Entertainment
2. “The Silencing,” Lionsgate
3. “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” Lionsgate
4. “True History of the Kelly Gang,” Cinedigm
5. “Welcome to Sudden Death,” Universal
6. “Scoob!” Warner
7. “Irresistible” (2020), Universal
8. “Rogue,” Lionsgate
9. “The King of Staten Island,” Universal
10. “You Should Have Left,” Universal