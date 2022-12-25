Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 17 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
6. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson
7. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan
8. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter” by Marc Cameron
9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
10. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner
3. “Go-to Dinners” by Ina Garten
4. “Guinness World Records 2023”
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
6. “Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry
7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh
8. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham
9. “Surrender” by Bono
10. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “He Who Fights with Monsters 8” by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller
2. “Resting Scrooge Face” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Carly Robins and Aaron Shedlock
3. “The Bookstore Sisters” by Alice Hoffman, narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya
4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author
5. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian
6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
7. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
8. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song
9. “Failure Mode” by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray
10. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck
NONFICTION
1. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
2. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
6. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author
7. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
9. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes
10. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
5. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
6. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
7. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
8. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
9. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
10. “Nobody Gets Me,” SZA
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
5. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
6. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
7. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
8. “What My World Spins Around,” Jordan Davis
9. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
10. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Kill Bill, SZA
2. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
3. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
4. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
5. “Blind,” SZA
6. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown
7. “Nobody Gets Me,” SZA
8. “Love Language,” SZA
9. “Snooze,” SZA
10. “Low,” SZA
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 15 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
5. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
6. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
7. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
8. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
9. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas,” Michael Bublé
10. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 12 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Ticket to Paradise”
2. “The Woman King”
3. “Smile”
4. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
5. “Top Gun: Maverick”
6. “The Minute You Wake Up Dead”
7. “Savage Salvation”
8. “Poker Face”
9. “Medieval” (2022)
10. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”