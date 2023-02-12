Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 4 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
3. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
4. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “Exiles” by Jane Harper (Flatiron)
8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
9. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
10. “Maame” by Jessica George (St. Martin’s Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
3. “Becoming Free Indeed” by Jinger Vuolo (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Love, Pamela” by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)
5. “Never Give an Inch” by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
9. “The Nazi Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
10. “The Blue Zones American Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus (Brilliance Audio)
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)
5. “Tell Her Story” by Margot Hunt, performed by Dakota Fanning, LJ Ganser, Vikas Adam, Emily Bauer, Ann Osmond, Fred Berman, Jonathan Davis and Laura Darrell (Audible Originals)
6. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio)
10. “Chain of Thorns” by Cassandra Clare, narrated by Finty Williams (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
2. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Becoming Free Indeed” by Jinger Vuolo and Corey Williams, narrated by Jinger Vuolo (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
5. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
6. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)
7. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
9. “Love, Pamela” by Pamela Anderson, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
4. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
5. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
6. “Die For You,” The Weeknd
7. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
8. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
9. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
10. “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
COUNTRY
1. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
2. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
3. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
4. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
7. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Wait In The Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
9. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
10. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Snooze,” SZA
5. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
6. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
7. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown
8. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
10. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending ZZZZ according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
5. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
6. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
7. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
8. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
9. “Calm Down,” Rema with Selena Gomez
10. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 30 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Mindcage,” Liongsate
2. “Violent Night,” Universal
3. “Black Adam,” Warner
4. “Angry Neighbors,” Lionsgate
5. “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal
6. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
7. “The Woman King,” Sony
8. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Sony
9. “Prey for the Devil,” Lionsgate
10. “Till,” Universal