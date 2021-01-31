Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 23 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
3. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
5. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “The Push” by Ashley Audrain (Viking/Dorman)
8. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
4. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
5. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
7. “Fast This Way” by Dave Asprey (Harper Wave)
8. “Rebuilding Milo” by Aaron Horschig (Victory Belt)
9. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
10. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” by George Saunders (Random House)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “34+35,” Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
8. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
9. “Bang!” AJR
10. “Good Days,” SZA
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
5. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
7. “Somebody’s Problem,” Morgan Wallen
8. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
9. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
10. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
3. “Wasted on You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Bang!” AJR
5. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Afterglow,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Step by Step,” Brandon Davis
8. “Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Wellerman,” Nathan Evans (Sea Shanty)
10. “The Patriot,” Topher featuring the Marine Rapper
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 21 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Good Days,” SZA
3. “Bad Boy,” Juice Wrld with Young Thug
4. “34+35” (Remix), Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion
5. “Whoopty,” CJ
6. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
7. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
8. “Without You,” the Kid Laroi
9. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
10. “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 18 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Synchonic,” Well Go USA
2. “Wander,” Paramount
3. “Honest Thief,” Universal
4. “The War with Grandpa,” Universal
5. “The Empty Man,” Fox
6. “Spell,” Paramount
7. “Tenet,” Warner
8. “Dreamland,” Paramount
9. “Love and Monsters,” Paramount
10. “Parallel,” Vertical