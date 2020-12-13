Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 5 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)
2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
10. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
3. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
4. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow)
5. “Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
6. “Guinness World Records 2021” (Guinness World Records)
7. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
9. “Dolly Parton, Songteller” by Dolly Parton (Chronicle)
10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
3. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
4. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
5. “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
6. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
7. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
8. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
9. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
10. “Dynamite,” BTS
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
4. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
5. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
6. “Big, Big Plans,” Chris Lane
7. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
8. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
9. “Love You Like I Used To,” Russell Dickerson
10. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” Gwen Stefani
2. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (Single), Brenda Lee
3. “D---ed Down in Dallas,” Trey Lewis
4. “Bang!” AJR
5. “Body,” Megan Thee Stallion
6. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
7. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
8. “Take Me Home for Christmas,” Dan and Shay
9. “Therefore I Am,” Billie Eilish
10. “Diamonds,” Sam Smith
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 3 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny
2. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
4. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
5. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
6. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams
7. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
8. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
9. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
10. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 30 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Mulan” (2020), Disney
2. “Unhinged” (2020), Solstice
3. “Buddy Games,” Paramount
4. “The New Mutants,” Fox
5. “The Rental,” Shout Factory
6. “Iron Mask,” Lionsgate
7. “2067,” RLJ Entertainment
8. “Downrange,” RLJ Entertainment
9. “Bill & Ted Face The Music,” Warner
10. “100% Wolf,” Viva