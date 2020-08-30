Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 22 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Royal” by Danielle Steel
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “1st Case” by James Patterson & Chris Tebbetts
4. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
5. “ The Jackal” by J.R. Ward
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
7. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “The Order” by Daniel Silva
9. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor
10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
3. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
4. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
5. “Live in Love” by Lauren Akins
6. “Lose Weight Like Crazy Even If You Have a Crazy Life!” by Autumn Calabrese
7. “Blitz” by David Horowitz
8. “Return from Siberia” by John Shallman
9. “Doesn’t Hurt to Ask” by Trey Gowdy
10. “The Answer Is ...” by Alex Trebek
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Wap,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
3. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
6. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
9. “Savage Love,” Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
10. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
COUNTRY
1. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie & Tae
4. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
5. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
6. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown
7. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
8. “Why We Drink,” Justin Moore
9. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
10. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Dynamite,” Bts
2. “Dynamite” (Acoustic Remix), Bts
3. “Dynamite” (EDM Remix), Bts
4. “Dynamite” (Instrumental), Bts
5. “Wap,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
6. “Thank You Lord,” Chris Tomlin featuring Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line
7. “Black Swan,” Bts
8. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
9. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
10. “Savage Love,” Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 20 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Wap,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
3. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Wishing Well,” Juice Wrld
6. “Smile,” Juice Wrld with the Weeknd
7. “Whats Poppin” (Remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
8. “Come & Go,” Juice Wrld with Marshmello
9. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
10. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 10 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Scoob!” Warner
2. “You Should Have Left,” Universal
3. “Deep Blue Sea 3,” Warner
4. “The Wretched,” MPI
5. “Trolls World Tour,” Universal
6. “Survive the Night,” Lionsgate
7. “Archive,” Vertical
8. “The High Note,” Universal
9. “Money Plane,” Quiver
10. “The Invisible Man,” Universal