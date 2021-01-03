Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 19 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
6. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
8. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
9. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
3. “Humans” by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
5. “Bag Man” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown)
6. “Guinness World Records 2021” (Guinness World Records)
7. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow)
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
10. “The Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
4. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
5. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
6. “Feliz Navidad,” Jose Feliciano
7. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
8. “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” Dean Martin
9. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
10. “Run Rudolph Run,” Chuck Berry
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Take Me Home for Christmas,” Dan and Shay
3. “Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend
4. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
5. “Favorite Time Of Year,” Carrie Underwood
6. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
8. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
9. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
10. “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” Dan and Shay
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Potential Breakup Song,” Aly and AJ
2. “Bang!” AJR
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Afterglow,” Ed Sheeran
5. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
7. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
8. “Kings & Queens,” Ava Max
9. “Therefore I Am,” Billie Eilish
10. “Body,” Megan Thee Stallion
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 24 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
2. “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Mariah Carey
3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
4. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams
5. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
6. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande
7. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas,” Michael Bublé
8. “Underneath the Tree,” Kelly Clarkson
9. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” Frank Sinatra with the B. Swanson Quartet
10. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (single version), Burl Ives
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 21 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The War with Grandpa,” Universal
2. “Tenet,” Warner
3. “Love and Monsters,” Paramount
4. “The Informer,” Vertical
5. “Fatman,” Paramount
6. “Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy,” Sony
7. “Alone,” Magnolia
8. “Jiu Jitsu,” Paramount
9. “Unhinged” (2020), Solstice
10. “Mulan” (2020), Disney