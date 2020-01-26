Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 18 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little. Brown)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
3. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
5. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “The Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
9. “Criss Cross’’ by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “A Minute to Midnight’’ by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites” by Marlene Koch (Running Press)
3. “The Blue Zones Kitchen’’ by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
4. “Tightrope” by Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf)
5. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
6. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
7. “Brain Wash” by David Perlmutter and Austin Perlmutter (Little, Brown Spark)
8. “Running Against the Devil” by Rick Wilson (Crown Forum)
9. “The Self-Care Solution” by Jennifer Ashton (William Morrow)
10. “Successful Aging” by Daniel J. Levitin (Dutton)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. “Memories,” Maroon 5
5. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
6. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
7. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
8. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
9. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
10. “Yummy,” Justin Bieber
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
3. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
4. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
5. “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi
6. “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
7. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
8. “Ridin’ Roads,” Dustin Lynch
9. “Homesick,” Kane Brown
10. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
2. “Godzilla,” Eminem featuring Juice WRLD
3. “What a Man Gotta Do,” Jonas Brothers
4. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
5. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
6. “Memories,” Maroon 5
7. “Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina
8. “Circles,” Post Malone
9. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
10. “Those Kinda Nights,” Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 16 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
3. “Good News,” Mac Miller
4. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
5. “BOP,” DaBaby
6. “Yummy,” Justin Bieber
7. “Circles,” Post Malone
8. “Falling,” Trevor Daniel
9. “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” Lil Uzi Vert
10. “Suicidal,” YNW Melly
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 13 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Gemini Man,” Paramount
2. “Joker,” Warner
3. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Disney
4. “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” Sony
5. “Jexi,” Lionsgate
6. “Hustlers,” Universal
7. “Rambo: Last Blood,” Lionsgate
8. “Abominable,” Universal
9. “It: Chapter Two,” Warner
10. “Angel Has Fallen,” Lionsgate