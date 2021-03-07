Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 27 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
4. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)
5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
6. “The Kaiser’s Web” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
8. “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
9. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Believe It” by Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)
2. “The Pegan Diet” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)
3. “Walk in My Combat Boots” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
4. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)
5. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
7. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
8. “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee (One World)
9. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Up,” Cardi B
3. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
4. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
7. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
8. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK
9. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
3. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
4. “Just The Way,” Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
5. “Down To One,” Luke Bryan
6. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
7. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
8. “Beers And Sunshine,” Darius Rucker
9. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
10. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “My Head & My Heart,” Ava Max
2. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
3. “Up,” Cardi B
4. “It Wasn’t Me,” Shaggy featuring Ricardo Ducent
5. “Astronaut in the Ocean,” Masked Wolf
6. “Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond
7. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” Tears for Fears
9. “Hold On To Me,” Lauren Daigle
10. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 25 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay
3. “Up,” Cardi B
4. “Good Days,” SZA
5. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
6. “Streets,” Doja Cat
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “Telepatía,” Kali Uchis
9. “Whoopty,” CJ
10. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 22 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
2. “Greenland,” Universal
3. “Freaky,” Universal
4. “Wrong Turn” (2020), Lionsgate
5. “Let Him Go,” Universal
6. “Horizon Line,” Universal
7. “Shadow in the Cloud,” Redbox Entertainment
8. “Breach” (2020), Paramount
9. “Redemption Day,” Paramount
10. “The War with Grandpa,” Universal