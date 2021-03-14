Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 6 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah (Atria)
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
8. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)
9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
10. “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker (Henry Holt & Co.)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Beyond Order” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)
2. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates (Knopf)
3. “Professional Troublemaker” by Luvvie Ajayi Jones (Penguin Life)
4. “Believe It” by Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)
5. “Dusk, Night, Dawn” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead)
6. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)
7. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “Walk in My Combat Boots” by James Patterson and MattEversmann (Little, Brown)
10. “Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess” by Caroline Leaf (Baker)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Up,” Cardi B
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
5. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
6. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
7. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
8. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK
9. “What You Know Bout Love,” Pop Smoke
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
COUNTRY
1. “Good Time,” Niko Moon
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
4. “Just The Way,” Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
5. “Down To One,” Luke Bryan
6. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
7. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
8. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
9. “Long Live,” Florida Georgia Line
10. “Beers And Sunshine,” Darius Rucker
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
2. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
3. “My Head & My Heart,” Ava Max
4. “Up,” Cardi B
5. “What’s Next,” Drake
6. “Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond
7. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
8. “Beautiful Mistakes,” Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion
9. “It Wasn’t Me,” Shaggy featuring Ricardo Ducent
10. “If You Love Her,” Forest Blakk
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 4 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay
3. “Up,” Cardi B
4. “Telepatía,” Kali Uchis
5. “Good Days,” SZA
6. “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd
7. “Streets,” Doja Cat
8. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
9. “Back In Blood,” Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk
10. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 1 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Monster Hunter” (2020), Sony
2. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
3. “Fatale” (2020), Lionsgate
4. “Greenland,” Universal
5. “Freaky,” Universal
6. “Wrong Turn” (2020), Lionsgate
7. “Half Brothers,” Universal
8. “Crisis,” Redbox Entertainment
9. “Let Him Go,” Universal
10. “The War with Grandpa,” Universal