Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 14 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
3. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
4. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. “The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)
6. “Book of Night” by Holly Black (Tor)
7. “The Ravaged” by Norman Reedus (Blackstone)
8. “The Homewreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
9. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
10. “Star Wars: Brotherhood” by Mike Chen (Del Rey)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
3. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. “A Sacred Oath” by Mark T. Esper (Morrow)
5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
6. “Just Tyrus” by Tyrus (Post Hill)
7. “Build” by Tony Fadell (Harper Business)
8. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
9. “The Palace Papers” by Tina Brown (Crown)
10. “This Will Not Pass” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of May 13 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Ruthless Rival” by L.J. Shen, narrated by Stella Bloom and Joe Arden (Brilliance Audio)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
4. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Helen Duff (Dreamscape Media, LLC)
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
7. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
8. “Star Wars: Brotherhood” by Mike Chen, narrated by Jonathan Davis (Random House Audio)
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, David Goggins, Adam Skolnick Lioncrest Publishing
5. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
6. “Living Untethered” by Michael A. Singer, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)
7. “Mythos” by Stephen Fry, narrated by Stephen Fry (Chronicle Books)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “A Sacred Oath” by Mark T. Esper, narrated by Joe Knezevich (HarperAudio)
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
5. “Titi Me Pregunto,” Bad Bunny
6. “Despues de La Playa,” Bad Bunny
7. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
8. “Big Energy,” Latto
9. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
10. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
COUNTRY
1. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
4. “AA,” Walker Hayes
5. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
6. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
7. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
8. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
9. “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
10. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
5. “Cooped Up,” Post Malone featuring Roddy Ricch
6. “AA,” Walker Hayes
7. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
9. “One Day Tonight,” Noah Thompson
10. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 12 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
2. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
5. “Después de la Playa,” Bad Bunny
6. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
7. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
8. “Party,” Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro
9. “Dua Lipa,” Jack Harlow
10. “Un Ratito,” Bad Bunny
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 9 according to The Associated Press.
1. “Uncharted,” Sony
2. “Dog” (2022), Warner
3. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony
4. “Blacklight,” Universal
5. “Moonfall,” Lionsgate
6. “Sing 2,” Universal
7. “Black Site” (2022), Redbox Entertainment
8. “Jackass Forever,” Paramount
9. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
10. “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” Paramount