Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 26 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
2. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)
3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
4. “Vince Flynn: Total Power” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)
5. “The Harbinger II” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
6. “Next to Last Stand” by Craig Johnson (Viking)
7. “The Vanishing Half“ by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
8. “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)
9. “One by One” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
10. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh (Gallery)
3. “Blackout” by Candace Owens (Threshold)
4. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)
5. “The Home Edit Life” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Tepllin (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold)
7. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
9. “The Good Fight” by Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin (HarperOne)
10. “Don’t Lie to Me” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Dynamite,” BTS
2. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
4. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
9. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
10. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
3. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
4. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
5. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown
6. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
7. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
8. “Some Girls,” Jameson Rodgers
9. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
10. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fallin’,” Why Don’t We
2. “I Am Woman,” Helen Reddy
3. “Dynamite,” Bts
4. “Heart of Glass,” Miley Cyrus
5. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
6. “Dear Mamma, I Am Ending the CCP,” Miles Guo
7. “Bang!” AJR
8. “Franchise,” Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.
9. “Cold,” Chris Stapleton
10. “One of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 24 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
5. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
6. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
7. “Popstar,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake
8. “Whats Poppin” (Remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
9. “Come & Go,” Juice Wrld with Marshmello
10. “Wishing Well,” Juice Wrld
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 21 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” Lionsgate
2. “Ava,” Redbox Entertainment
3. “Irresistible” (2020), Universal
4. “Rogue,” Lionsgate
5. “Most Wanted,” Paramount
6. “The King of Staten Island,” Universal
7. “Let It Snow,” Lionsgate
8. “Hard Kill,” Redbox Entertainment
9. “Scoob!” Warner
10. “You Should Have Left,” Universal