Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 20 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)
2. “The Challenge” by Sandra Brown ( Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Overkill” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
6. “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)
9. “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” by Beth Revis (Random House Worlds)
10. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Vacuuming in the Nude” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “America, a Redemption Story” by Tim Scott (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Diana, William, and Harry” by James Patterson and Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
5. “Political Prisoner” by Paul Manafort ( Skyhorse)
6. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)
7. “For You When I Am Gone” by Steve Leder (Avery)
8. “Flip-Flops and Fortunes” by Brady Johns (Benbella/Holt)
9. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
10. “Path Lit by Lightning” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers, narrated by Brittany Pressley, Karissa Vacker and the author (Random House Audio)
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Dawnshard” by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Recorded Books)
6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. “In the Pines” by Kendra Elliot, narrated by Teri Schnaubelt (Brilliance Audio)
8. “Defiance of the Fall 6” by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)
9. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “What We Owe the Future” by William MacAskill, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
7. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
9. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
4. “Break My Soul,” Beyonce
5. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
6. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
7. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and dazy
8. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
9. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
10. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
COUNTRY
1. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
2. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
3. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
4. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
6. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
7. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
8. “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi
9. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
2. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
3. “Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
5. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
6. “Alone,” Rod Wave
7. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
8. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
9. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
10. “Where It Ends,” Bailey Zimmerman
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 18 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
4. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
5. “Despechá,” Rosalía
6. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
7. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 Remaster), Kate Bush
8. “Glimpse of Us,” Joji
9. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
10. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 15 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Jurassic World Dominion,” Universal
2. “The Black Phone,” Universal
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Paramount
4. “The Lost City,” Paramount
5. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Marvel Studios
6. “Gone in the Night,” Redbox
7. “Last Seen Alive,” Redbox
8. “The Bad Guys,” Universal
9. “Morbius,” Sony
10. “Sniper: Rogue Mission,” Sony