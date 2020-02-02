Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 25 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
3. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Little. Brown)
4. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
6. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “The Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)
10. “Agency” by William Gibson (Berkely)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonning (Penguin)
2. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
3. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Boundless” by Ben Greenfield (Victory Belt)
5. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
6. “All Along You Were Blooming” by Morgan Harper Nichols (Zondervan)
7. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
8. “The Values Compass” by Mandeep Rai (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Tightrope” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf)
10. “Tiny Habits” by BJ Fogg (HMH)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
3. “Godzilla,” Eminem featuring Juice WRLD
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Memories,” Maroon 5
6. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
7. “Dance Monkey,” Tones And I
8. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
9. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
10. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
3. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
4. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
5. “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi
6. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
7. “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
8. “Ridin’ Roads,” Dustin Lynch
9. “Homesick,” Kane Brown
10. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Anyone,” Demi Lovato
2. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
3. “bad guy,” Billie Eilish
4. “First Man,” Camila Cabello
5. “What a Man Gotta Do,” Jonas Brothers
6. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
7. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
8. “When the Party’s Over,” Billie Eilish
9. “Underdog,” Alicia Keys
10. “Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 23 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Godzilla,” Eminem featuring Juice Wrld
3. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
4. “Good News,” Mac Miller
5. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
6. “Blue World,” Mac Miller
7. “Bop,” DaBaby
8. “Suicidal,” YNW Melly
9. “Circles,” Post Malone
10. “Falling,” Trevor Daniel
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 20 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Zombieland: Double Tap,” Sony
2. “Gemini Man,” Paramount
3. “The Addams Family” (2019), Universal
4. “Joker,” Warner
5. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Disney
6. “Black and Blue” (2019), Sony
7. “Countdown” (2019), Universal
8. “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” Sony
9. “Hustlers,” Universal
10. “Jexi,” Lionsgate