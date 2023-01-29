Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 21 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Preston/Child
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “The House of Wolves” by Patterson/Lupica
4. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
5. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix
6. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
8. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo
9. “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel
10. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
2. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin
3. “Straight Shooter” by Stephen A. Smith
4. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
5. “The Nazi Conspiracy” by Meltzer/Mensch
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
7. “Saving Aziz” by Chad Robichaux
8. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst
9. “The Good Life” by Waldinger/Schulz
10. “Buy Back Your Time” by Dan Martell
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
3. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, narrated by Jefferson Mays
4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author
5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
6. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo
NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin, narrated by the author
4. “Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
4. “Creepin,’ ” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
5. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
6. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
7. “Die For You,” The Weeknd
8. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
9. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
10. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
COUNTRY
1. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
2. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
5. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
6. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
8. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Wait In The Truck,” HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
10. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Snooze,” SZA
4. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
5. “Creepin,’ ” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown
7. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
8. “WAIT FOR U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
9. “Bebe Dame,” Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera
10. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 16 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Black Adam”
2. “Till”
3. “Ticket to Paradise”
4. “Prey for the Devil”
5. “Detective Knight: Redemption”
6. “Top Gun: Maverick”
7. “The Woman King”
8. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
9. “On the Line”
10. “Smile”
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 19 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Creepin,’” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
5. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
6. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
7. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
8. “La Jumpa,” Arcángel and Bad Bunny
9. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
10. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift