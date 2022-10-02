Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 24 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “The Bullett That Missed” by Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)
4. “Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
5. “The Butcher and the Wren” by Alaina Urquhart (Zando)
6. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Atria)
7. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
8. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
9. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)
10. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
2. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Steve Doocy (William Morrow)
3. “The Divider” by Peter Baker (Doubleday)
4. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt)
5. “Smart Brevity” by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, and Roy Schwartz (Workman)
6. “The Return of the Gods” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
7. “Good Inside” by Becky Kennedy (Harper Wave)
8. “What If? 2” by Randall Munroe (Riverhead)
9. “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster)
10. “The Great Reset” by Alex Jones (Skyhorse Publishing)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks, narrated by Austin Nichols, Thérèse Plummer and Nicholas Sparks (Random House Audio)
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers, narrated by Brittany Pressley, Karissa Vacker and Ashley Flowers (Random House Audio)
8. “The Do-Over” by T.L. Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Sebastian York (Brilliance Audio)
9. “Fire & Blood (HBO Tie-in Edition)” by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Simon Vance (Random House Audio)
10. “The Bullet That Missed” by Richard Osman, narrated by Fiona Shaw, Richard Osman and Steph McGovern (Penguin Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “The Divider” by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, narrated by Michael Quinlan (Random House Audio)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
5. “The Myth of Normal” by Gabor Maté and Daniel Maté, narrated by Daniel Maté (Penguin Audio)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
8. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
10. “You Owe You” by Eric Thomas and Chris Paul - foreword, narrated by Eric Thomas (Random House Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
3. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
4. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and dazy
5. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
6. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
7. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
8. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
9. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
10. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
6. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
7. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
8. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B
2. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
3. “Under the Influence,” Chris Brown
4. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
5. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
6. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
7. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuting 21 Savage
8. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
9. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
10. “Put It On Me,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Wednesday according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Shut Down,” BlackPink
2. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
5. “Pink Venom,” BlackPink
6. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
7. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
8. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
9. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
10. “Despecha,” Rosalia
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 19 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Sony
2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Universal
3. “Elvis” (2022), Warner
4. “Bandit” (2022), Redbox Entertainment
5. “Jurassic World Dominion,” Universal
6. “The Black Phone,” Universal
7. “Lightyear,” Disney
8. “The Reef: Stalked,” RLJ Entertainment
9. “Wrong Place,” Vertical
10. “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,” Paramount