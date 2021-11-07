Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 30 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
5. “State of Terror” by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
7. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
8. “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury (Atria)
9. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)
2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
3. “D&D: Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons (Wizards of the Coast)
4. “Going There” by Katie Couric (Little, Brown)
5. “Renegades” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen (Crown)
6. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards” by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy (Black Dog & Levanthal)
7. “Cravings: All Together” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)
8. “Not All Diamonds and Rose’” by Dave Quinn (Holt/Cohen)
9. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
10. “Hip-Hop” by Shea Serrano and Arturo Torres (Twelve)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Nov. 2 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)
2. “The Guilty” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, peformed by John Lithgow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peter Gallagher, Aldis Hodge, Corey Stoll and Marsha Stephanie Blake (Audible Originals)
3. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author (Random House Audio)
5. “Getting Real” by Emma Chase, performed by Andi Arndt and Zachary Webber (Audible Originals)
6. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
7. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Katherine Kellgren, Euan Morton and Simon Vance (Macmillan Audio)
8. “The Lost Bones” by Kendra Elliot, narrated by Jane Oppenheimer (Brilliance Audio)
9. “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Robin Siegerman and Hope Newhouse (Brilliance Audio)
10. “Buffalo Bayou” by Tom Abrahams, performed by Jason Culp (Audible Studios)
NONFICTION
1. “Going There” by Katie Couric, narrated by the author (Little, Brown and Company)
2. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
5. “Woke Racism” by John McWhorter, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
6. “The High 5 Habit” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions, Inc.)
7. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)
8. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
9. “Peak Mind” by Amishi P. Jha, narrated by Xe Sands (HarperAudio)
10. “The Icepick Surgeon” by Sam Kean, narrated by Ben Sullivan (Little, Brown and Company)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
6. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
7. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
8. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
3. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd With Maren Morris
4. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
5. “Cold As You,” Luke Combs
6. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
7. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina Or MacKenzie Porter
8. “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” Lee Brice
9. “I Was On A Boat That Day,” Old Dominion
10. “Same Boat,” Zac Brown Band
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Let’s Go Brandon,” Bryson Gray featuring Tyson James and Chandler Crump
3. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
6. “Smile on My Face,” Tanya Nolan
7. “Let’s Go Brandon” (Extended Version), Loza Alexander
8. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
9. “My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS
10. “Beggin,” Måneskin
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 28 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
4. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
5. “Moth To A Flame,” Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd
6. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage few Project Pat
7. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake with Future and Young Thug
8. “Better Days,” Neiked, Mae Muller, Polo G
9. “Need to Know,” Doja Cat
10. “Meet Me At Our Spot,” The Anxiety
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 25 according to The Associated Press.
1. “Don’t Breathe 2,” Sony
2. “The Suicide Squad,” Warner
3. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
4. “Stillwater,” Universal
5. “Old,” Universal
6. “Snake Eyes,” Paramount
7. “The Protege,” Lionsgate
8. “The Forever Purge,” Universal
9. “F9: The Fast Saga,” Universal
10. “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Warner