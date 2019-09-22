> Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 14, according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
2. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner).
3. “The Oracle” by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)
4. “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)
5. “The Titanic Secret” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “The Girl Who Lived Twice” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
8. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
9. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
10. “The Inn” by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
2. “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
3. “Everything is Figureoutable” by Marie Forleo (Portfolio)
4. “Antoni in the Kitchen” by Antoni Porowski (HMH/Martin)
5. “The Education of an Idealist” by Samantha Power (Dey Street Books)
6. “Radicals, Resistance and Revenge” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
7. “Beholding and Becoming” by Ruth Chous Simons (Harvest House)
8. “The Only Plane in the Sky” by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader Press)
9. “She Said” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin)
10. “Tools and Weapons” by Smith/Browne (Penguin)
> Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
6. “Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
7. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. “Take What You Want,” Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott
9. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
10. “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse),” Post Malone and Swae Lee
COUNTRY
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
3. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
4. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
5. “I Don’t Know About You,” Chris Lane
6. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
7. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
8. “Living,” Dierks Bentley
9. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” Justin Moore
10. “All To Myself,” Dan and Shay
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
3. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),” Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
6. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
7. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
8. “Take What You Want,” Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott
9. “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
10. “Somebody To Love,” OneRepublic
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 12 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Circles,” Post Malone
2. “Saint-Tropez,” Post Malone
3. “Take What You Want,” Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott
4. “Enemies,” Post Malone featuring DaBaby
5. “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone
6. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
7. “Die For Me,” Post Malone featuring Future and Halsey
8. “On The Road,” Post Malone featuring Meek Mill and Lil Baby
9. “Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Post Malone
10. “A Thousand Bad Times,” Post Malone
> Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 9 according to the Associated Press.
1. “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” Lionsgate
2. “Men in Black: International,” Sony
3. “Aladdin” (2019), Disney
4. “Ma” (2019), Universal
5. “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” Universal
6. “The Hustle” (2019), Universal
7. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” Warner
8. “Avengers: Endgame,” Disney
9. “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,” Warner
10. “Rocketman,” Paramount