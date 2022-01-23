Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 15 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)
2. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)
4. “Something to Hide” by Elizabeth George (Viking)
5. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
9. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
10.“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Baby Steps Millionaires” by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)
2. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
5. “Unthinkable” by Jamie Raskin (Harper)
6. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
7. “A Little Closer to Home” by Ginger Zee (Hyperion Avenue)
8. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
9. “Hero on a Mission” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)
10.“Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Jan. 14 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)
2. “American Girl” by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)
3. “The Widow” by K.L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)
4. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)
5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
6. “The Housemaid” by Sarah Denzil, performed by Sophie Rundle (Audible Studios)
7. “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland and Dion Graham (Penguin Audio)
9. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Book 2” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)
10. “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Robin Siegerman and Hope Newhouse (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
7. “Baby Steps Millionaires” by Dave Ramsey, narrated by the author (Ramsey Press)
8. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
9. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)
10. “Declutter Like a Mother” by Allie Casazza, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
5. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
6. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
7. “Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
8. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
9. “abcdefu,” Gayle
10. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
3. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
4. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
5. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
6. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
7. “Whiskey And Rain,” Michael Ray
8. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris
10. “Freedom Was A Highway,” Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “abcdefu,” Gayle
3. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
4. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
5. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
6. “Easy On Me,” Adele
7. “Kryptonite,” 3 Doors Down
8. “Rockstar,” Nickelback
9. “AA,” Walker Hayes
10. “Eazy,” The Game and Kanye West
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 13 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Sacrifice,” The Weeknd
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
3. “Gasoline,” The Weeknd
4. “Out of Time,” The Weeknd
5. “Is There Someone Else?” The Weeknd
6. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
7. “How Do I Make You Love Me?” The Weeknd
8. “Fingers Crossed,” Lauren Spencer-Smith
9. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
10. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 10 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Dune” (2021), Warner
2. “Halloween Kills: Extended Cut,” Universal
3. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
4. “No Time to Die,” Universal
5. “Antlers,” 20th Century
6. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
7. “American Siege,” Redbox
8. “The Last Duel,” 20th Century
9. “Dangerous” (2021), Lionsgate
10. “Cry Macho,” Warner