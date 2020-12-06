Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 28 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)
2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
8. “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)
9. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
10. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
3. “Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
4. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow)
5. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Dolly Parton, Songteller” by Dolly Parton (Chronicle)
7. “Stuff You Should Know” by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant (Flatiron)
8. “Dungeons & Dragons: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything” (Wizards of the Coast)
9. “No Time Like the Future” by Michael J. Fox (Flatiron)
10. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forgive” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Life Goes On,” BTS
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “Dynamite,” BTS
4. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
5. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
6. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
7. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
8. “Monster,” Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
9. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
10. “Lemonade,” Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Somebody’s Problem,” Morgan Wallen
4. “One Beer,” Hardy Featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
5. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
6. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
7. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stefani
8. “Still Goin Down,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
10. “Love You Like I Used To,” Russell Dickerson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “D---ed Down in Dallas,” Trey Lewis
2. “Swimming In The Stars,” Britney Spears
3. “Body,” Megan Thee Stallion
4. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (single), Brenda Lee
5. “Bang!” AJR
6. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
7. “Therefore I Am,” Billie Eilish
8. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
9. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
10. “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas,” Michael Bublé
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 26 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
2. “Therefore I Am,” Billie Eilish
3. “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny
4. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
5. “Monster,” Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
6. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
7. “34+35” Ariana Grande
8. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
9. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
10. “Somebody’s Problem,” Morgan Wallen
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 23 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Mulan” (2020)
2. “Unhinged” (2020)
3. “Buddy Games”
4. “The New Mutants”
5. “Iron Mask”
6. “2067”
7. “Bill & Ted Face the Music”
8. “Antebellum”
9. “Paydirt”
10. “Chick Fight”